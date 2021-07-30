Teja Sajja's 'Ishq Not A Love Story Review, Rating
Jul 30, 2021, 14:38 IST
Young actor Teja Sajja's 'Ishq Not A Love Story' hit theatres on Friday. This is the first Telugu film to have a theatrical release after the second wave of Coronavirus along with Satyadev's Thimmarasu. Theatres have opened in the two Telugu states. If you are planning to book tickets to watch 'Ishq Not A Love Story' in theatres, you may want to read the review first. Here we go:
Plot: Teja (Siddu) and Priya (Anasuya) are in a relationship. Siddhu plans to introduce Anasuya to his family members. When Sidhu plans on taking her home, co-incidentally it happens to be her birthday on the same day. Sidhu plans a surprise birthday party for her, while they are on the way, Siddhu asks Anasuya for a kiss. Anasuya feels very uncomfortable as it is a public place. She suggests that he take her to some other place, so she can kiss him. Unfortunately, while they are in the act, two unknown people shoot a video and blackmail them. They threaten to make the video viral if don't pay the amount. They even pretend to be the police. The truth is one is an ambulance driver and another one a tailor.
Sidhu promises that he will give cash to them. Sidhu asks them if they can go to the ATM. When Sidhu steps out to get the cash from ATM. Ravindar (Madhav) shuts the car door. When the two leave after collecting cash, Sidhu and Anasuya get into a quarrel over why Madhav shut the door. To know what actually happened in the car, Sidhu goes to Madhav's house. After learning that nothing happened, he goes to Anasuya to seek apology. Will Anasuya accept his apology or not forms the crux of the story.
Performance: Teja and Priya Prakash Varrier have pulled of their roles well. All other supporting cast too have done their bit equal.
Minus Points: There's too much dragging and a sloppy script.
Verdict: Ishq Not a love story is a lost cause.
Rating: 2/5
