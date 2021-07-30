Teja Sajja's 'Ishq Not A Love Story Review, Rating

Sidhu promises that he will give cash to them. Sidhu asks them if they can go to the ATM. When Sidhu steps out to get the cash from ATM. Ravindar (Madhav) shuts the car door. When the two leave after collecting cash, Sidhu and Anasuya get into a quarrel over why Madhav shut the door. To know what actually happened in the car, Sidhu goes to Madhav's house. After learning that nothing happened, he goes to Anasuya to seek apology. Will Anasuya accept his apology or not forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Teja and Priya Prakash Varrier have pulled of their roles well. All other supporting cast too have done their bit equal.

Minus Points: There's too much dragging and a sloppy script.

Verdict: Ishq Not a love story is a lost cause.