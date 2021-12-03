Tadap Review and Rating: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria Chemistry Sets Screen on Fire

Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap is the remake of Ajay Bhupathi's Telugu hit, RX 100. The movie was a runaway hit at the Box Office. Tara Sutaria plays the female lead in this toxic romantic drama. The film is directed by none other than Milan Luthria of Dirty Picture fame.

Tadap plot: Ishana (Ahan Shetty), a boy from a small town and Ramisa (Tara Sutaria), who just returned from London fall madly in love with each other. Mad is used here for a reason. Watch the movie to find out. The two hit it off and even though Ishana is jobless he just can't keep his eyes off Ramisa. Now, he wants to marry her. But there's a hitch, like in every other love story. But this time the unexpected climax will leave you asking for more.

Tadap Review and performance of actors: Tadap is a dream debut for Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, who's given the movie his call to stand out. The role showcases his emotional vulnerability well. Tara as the London returnee, Ramisa is just what the Movie needed to set temperatures soaring on the big screen. Ishan-Tara chemistry works well and sets the screen ablaze. The plot is not one of the run of the mill stories. If you haven't seen the Telugu original, Tadap will be a bolt from the blue, particularly towards the end in the second half. The film has enough twists and turns to keep the audience at the edge of their seats till the climax.

Verdict: Tadap is perfect launch pad for Ahan Shetty and the actor steals the show. And Tara provides the much needed sizzling presence to up the oomph quotient.

Rating: 3.25/5

