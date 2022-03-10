Suriya's ET Movie Review, Rating: Strong Message Fit For Today's World

After a long time, Suriya's movie has hit the big screens. The Kollywood actor's latest outing ET (Etharkkum Thunindhavan) opened in theatres this morning. Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan has opened to positive reviews from the audience. The film is directed by Pandiraj. Priyanka Mohan is the leading lady in the film. Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan is financed under the banner, Sun Pictures by Kalanithi Maran.

Plot: Suriya(Kannabiran) plays a lawyer's character in the film. Kannabiran is the only son to his mother, Kosalai (Saranya Ponvannan). Vinay Rai, the central minister's son, is a pyshopath who cheats on girls and shoots their with a hidden camera. Vinay Rai blackmails them with their private videos. Kannabiran wants to seek justice for them and protect them. Unfortunately, Suriya's family members also get affected by the villain's gang. How will Suriya solve it? How is he going to save his family and other people from the gang forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Suriya steals the show with his stellar performance in the film—be it his dialogue delivery or action scenes. Suriya fits perfectly into the role as a caring family man. ET is a tailor-made film for Suriya. Vinay Rai nails his character as the villain. He will definitely get more such roles after this. Sathyaraj, Saranya and Priyanka Mohan do a commendable job in the film and they pull off their roles effortlessly.

Plus Points:

Suriya's performance

Story

Cast

Interval Bang

Music

Verdict: Suriya's ET sends a strong message on the misuse of women in society. It is a commercial entertainer with a good message. Suriya is back with a bang after two OTT releases. Suriya's ET will surely educate the people, most of the audience can connect to the movie's plot as it has been happening in today's world.

