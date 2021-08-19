Sree Vishnu's Raja Raja Chora Review, Rating

Release Date: August 19, 2021

Banner: People Media Factory & Abhishek Agarwal Arts

Cast: Sri Vishnu, Megha Aakash, Sunyana, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Babu, Ajay Gosh, Kadambari Kiran, Srikanth Iyengar, Vasu Inturi

Writer: Hasith Goli

Cinematographer: Vedaraman

Editor: Viplav Nyshadam

Art: Kiran Kumar Manne

Styling: Shruthi Kurapati

PRO: Venugopal & Vamsi Sekhar

Publicity Designs: Anik Kumar Vanga & Uday Bhanu Avirineni

Creative Producer: Kirthi Chowdary

Co-Producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla

Music Director: Vivek Sagar

Producer: T G Viswa Prasad & Abhishek Agarwal

Director: Hasith Goli

Story: Bhaskar (Sree Vishnu) plays a thief in the film. He falls in love with Sanjana (Megha Akash). To save his love, he pretends he is a software engineer. Bhaskar, who robs regular, plans to settle down in life after one huge robbery.

Sanjana believes whatever he says blindly and not aware of what he does for a living. Williams (Ravi Babu) is a police officer and also happens to be Sanjana's uncle in the film. A lot of robberies take place in the jurisdiction of William's police station. The police officer is badly waiting for a promotion, he is also under pressure to catch Bhaskar. In a mission to catch him, Williams learns about Sanjana's love track with the thief (Sree Vishmu). What are the consequences he faces after knowing the truth about him forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Sreevishnu has given his best in the role of a thief. Megha Akash, Gangavva and other supporting stars have done equal justice to their roles. The whole team make the film watchable. A huge round of applause for Sreevishnu and Megha Akash for putting up a good show. The film is directed by debutante Hasith Goli. He has a long way to go but Raja Raja Chora is a good start.

Analysis. The first half is packed comedy scenes The interval of the film is interesting. Raja Chora second half is full of family emotions. The makers have balanced both comedy and family equally. They made the film to appeal to all ages of people. Screenplay and Background music are just outstanding in the film. Not to mention, Sree Vishnu, Gangavva conversation or scenes between them will really make everyone glued to their seats.

Verdict: Raja Raja Chora will be among the entertaining films released in recent times. The film is loaded with twists and emotional moments. The movie is a family entertainer and appeals more to women. Raja Raja Chora has a message which is enough reason for you to put it on your watch list. The present day youth can easily relate to certain sequences in the movie.

Rating:3/5