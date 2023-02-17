SIR/Vaathi Movie Review

For the first time, Tamil actor Dhanush has teamed up with Telugu director Venky Atluri. The film's trailer struck a chord with the audience. Was Dhanush able to live up to the audience's expectations with SIR? Was the film the right choice for him? To know all these answers, lets find out:

Plot:

Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Dhanush) is a junior lecturer at Tripathi College, which is owned by a businessman named Tripathi (Samuthirakani). Tripathi cheats the government that he will adopt all government colleges to provide quality education. The truth is that Tripathi doesn't want government college children to get educated at all. He decides to fail all the students to create a bad impression on government colleges with the intention of making his private college the epitome of quality education.

The Siripuram government college is up for a bumpy ride around the time Intermediate exams and EAMCET exams arrive. Will Tilak be able to beat Tripathi? What all the odd he faces during the mission forms the story.

Performances:

Dhanush poured his heart and soul into the role. He nailed in each and every scene of SIR. Samyuktha Menon and Dhanush's on-screen chemistry is amazing, although she got a limited role in the film. Samuthirakani is apt for the role; it is a good choice by the makers for Tripathi's character. Sai Kumar, Hyper Aadi, Tanikella Bharani, Narra Srinu and others did justice to their characters.

Thumbs Up

Dhanush's heart-touching scenes

Emotional scenes

GV Prakash Kumar's background score

The emotional scenes that come in the second half

The theatre scene where students are surprised to find their favourite teacher on the big screen

Thumbs Down

Second Half that has little plot

The Climax

Verdict:

This film is a sincere attempt by Dhanush. SIR is a true example of education's importance in a competitive world. Although the film is set in the late 1990s, its theme is relevant even in 2023.