Sembi Movie Review: Kovai Sarala Delivers Spellbinding Performance

Prabhu Soloman is one of the most sought after filmmakers in Kollywood. He has known for some wonderful movies like Myna and Kumki. His latest release Sembi released across the country in theaters today. Let's see what the film is all about.

Sembi has Kovai Sarala, thambu Ramaiah and Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan in the key roles. The story revolves around the lives of 24 people during their jouney from Kodaikanal to Dindigul.

Niwas K. Prasanna has scored the music in Sembi.

Kovai Sarala is a resident of a tiny hamlet in Kodaikanal. She lives with her granddaughter Sembi. People aorund the town make ends meet by doing menial jobs.

Meanwhile Sembi is gang-raped by friends of a politican who visits town.

Sarala seeks police help in bringing perpetrators of the crime to book. Does she get justice forms the crux of the story.

Performances

Kovai Sarala has breathed life into her character and delivers a spellbinding performance. Nila, who plays Sembi character, stands out in her role and given her best performance.

even though the subject is serious, Prabhu Soloman manages to bring in some humour as a relief to the audience.

While Sarala shines in the first half, Ashwin Kumar as a lawyer keeps the audience on the egde of their seats in the second half with his brilliant show.

Ashwin has made full use of the opportunity to prove his acting prowess in Sembi.

Prabhu Soloman highlights the problems associated with the police department. There are some hard hitting dialogues too. The BGM is good and elevates scenes in the first half. The only problem with Sembi is lack of a pacy screenplay as a few scenes seems dragged.

Verdict: Sembi is a movie worth a watch.

Rating: 3/5