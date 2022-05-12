Sarkaru Vaari Paata Review and Rating: Mahesh Movie Strikes A Chord With the Middle Class

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in theatres across the globe today. The film's trailer and songs had generated much hype around the movie, leading to raising expectations among the audience. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram.

Does the film live up to its expectations? Let's find out...

Plot: Mahesh Babu (Mahi) runs a private lending company in the USA. Mahi will go to any place to collect the interest amount. Nobody can escape from him that easily. Keerthy Suresh (Kalavathi) is a casino addict, she also takes a hand loan from Mahi after lying to him. When Mahi learns the truth about Keerthy Suresh (Kalavathi), he flies back to India to collect Kalavathi's debt from her father. Rajendranath (samuthirakani). Will Mahesh Babu be able to collect his debt from Rajendranath? What causes clash between Rajendranath and Mahi? Why Mahi wants to teach Rajendranath a lessons forms the crux of the story. The film is all about the Indian banking system and how politics is linked to financial scandals.

Performance: Mahesh Babu's swag, charm and style in Sarkaru Vaari Paata will make you all fall in love with the actor. Mahesh Babu is in full form. It is impossible for the audience not to enjoy watching him on the screen—be it in an action scene or comedy scenes. Keerthy Suresh doesn't have a lot of scenes, but their crackling chemistry is enough to leave an impression. Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya and Samuthirakani effortless performance is pretty visible on the screen.

Positive:

MaheshBabu

First Half

Comedy

Negative:

Second Half

Dragged Screenplay

Thaman BGM

Verdict: Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a good entertainer which every middle-class person can easily relate to. Mahesh Babu is back in his mass avatar after a long time and a visual treat for his fans. Sarkaru Vaari Paata delivers a social message much needed in the present days.

Also Read: Memes and Jokes on Sarkaru Vaari Paata

