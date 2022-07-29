Ramarao On Duty Review, Rating

Movie Ramarao on Duty

Star Cas tRavi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi

Director Sarath Mandava

Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri

MusicSam C. S.

Run Time 2 hr 26 Mins

Release 29 July 2022

Ravi Teja's Ramarao on Duty released in theatres today. The film is trending on all social media platforms. Read our review to know whether Ramarao on Duty is worth watching or not.

Plot: Ramarao (Ravi Teja) is a collector at Srikakulam. Ramarao gets transferred to his hometown from. When Ramarao returns to his hometown, Ravi Teja gets to know about a series of kidnaps in his village including his ex lover Rajisha Vijayan's husband. Who is kidnapping them? How will the MRO crack the case? How does Jammi Murali (Venu) help Ramarao to tackle the case. Why are people getting kidnapped? What sort of punishment does Ramarao give to kidnappers? What is the actual reason behind the series of kidnap forms the crux of the story?

Performances: Ravi Teja's energy required to play the cop role seems missing. Ravi Teja is a talented actor in Tollywood who has delivered brilliant performance in several movies. But his acting chops in Ramarao on Duty is not up to the mark. Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Koushik get limited screen space, they don't add any value to the story. Venu Thottempudi makes a grand comeback with Ramarao on Duty, the zeal towards his craft is the same, but his character is not so entertaining in the film. Nasser, Naresh and other supporting cast fail to make the film watchable.

Plus Points:

Other than a few scenes, there's nothing to rave about

Minus Points:

Not sure why Ravi Teja accepted this script

Verdict: Forgettable