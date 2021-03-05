Rajendra Prasad's Climax Review, Rating

Release date : March 05, 2021

Starring : Rajendra Prasad, Sasha Singh, Sri Reddy, Prudhvi Raj, Shiva Shankar Master

Director : Bhavani Shankar

Producer : P Rajeshwar Reddy

Music Director : Rajesh Nidhwana

Cinematography : Prem Rakshith

Editor : Basva Peddireddy

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is known to choose a variety of roles and genres. He was featured in more than 100 films and he knows the pulse of the audience. Looks like, this time Rajendra Prasad has chosen a different genre to pique audience interest. If you are searching for Rajendra Prasad’s Climax review. Here we go..

Plot: Rajendra Prasad essays the character of Vijay Modi in the film. Vijay Modi is a rich celebrity and he has three main goals to achieve in his life— One is to become popular, a movie star and a politician. Later, he becomes a benami to a state minister and all the minister's properties will be under Vijay Modi's name. Some even know that Vijay Modi is the benami for the minister. Rajendra Prasad meets a woman accidentally and the next very day he brutally gets murdered by an anonymous person. Was he killed for minister's property worth Rs 500 cr or there is another reason forms the rest of the story.

Plus Points:

Rajendra Prasad ultimate performance

Rap Song

Minus Points:

Slow Narration

Weak climax

Verdict: A movie worth a watch

Rating: 3