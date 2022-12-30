Raangi Movie Review: Trisha Shines in This Action Thriller

Raangi Movie Review: Trisha Krishnan's Raangi hit theatres today. The movie is directed by M Saravanan and stars Trisha, Anaswara Rajan, John Mahendran in key roles. Subaskaran has bankrolled the movie.

Raangi Plot: The film revolves around the life is a Chennai journalist Thaiyal Nayagi, who creates a fake account to get in touch with a terrorist in Tunisia. The rest of the story is about what happens next.

Performance: Raangi plot is unusual which has some mindblowing visuals and a screenplay which is both gripping and intrigruing. To watch Trisha play the lead is a delight. After a long way, we see a director using a heroine's potential to the fullest.

Trisha's performance in Raangi is praise worthy. The director makes sure the audience instantly connect to the story as there are several emotional scenes. The connect between Thaiyaal, a journalist, and Aalim, a terrorist is very different.

The action scenes are mindblowing and Trisha simply shines in the role. It appears the actress has reinvented herself after Ponniyin Selvan.

Raangi has all the ingredients of a commercial flick and Saravanan has a winner in hand.

Verdict: Put this action thriller on your watchlist.