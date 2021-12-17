Pushpa The Rise Beats Akhanda: Deets Inside

Sukumar's Pushpa was released in theatres across the world on Friday. The makers had created much hype with posters, trailers and songs. Going by the fans' response, we say that the hype will continue at least for a week.

As per critics review, however, Pushpa is average but Allu Arjun's top notch performance keeps the audience glued to their seats. The IMDb rating for Pushpa is 9 out of 10, which is the highest rating for any recently released Telugu movie. And in Allu Arjun's career, this is the highest rating from the audience. On the other hand, news websites have only awarded 2.5 rating out of 5.

Now, back to IMDB which is the most trusted movie database, Allu Arjun's Pushpa has earned a higher rating than Balakrishna's AKhanda. The IMDb rating for Akhanda is 8 out of 10.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar come together for their third collab in Pushpa. Their previous project Arya was a super duper hit. Pushpa The Rise is the first part of the two part movie. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead while comedian Sunil plays the villain. Mollywood hero Fahadh Faasil plays a prominent role while Anasuya and Rao Ramesh are other members of the cast.