Prema Desam Movie Review

For Sankranthi, big-ticket films made all the noise. 'Waltair Veerayya' and 'Veera Simha Reddy' were noticed by the audience in a big way. This week, it is time for a rom-com titled 'Prema Desam'. Produced by Siri Creative Works and starring Thrigun, Megha Akash, Maya, Ajay Kathurvar, Kamal Narla Teja, Siva Ramachandra and others, the film has Madhubala in a special role. Released in theatres today, here is our review of the movie. Story: Arjun (Thrigun) and Aadhya (Megha Akash) are college-goers. They fall in love with each other but they don't openly confess their love. They decide to confess it to each other on Valentine's Day at a place named Prema Desam. On their way, they meet with an accident. In another track, Rishi (Ajay Kathurvar) has been in love with Maya for the past three years. He has been wooing her in different ways. Finally, impressed with him, she decides to reciprocate. Eventually, the wedding alliance of Rishi and Maya gets finalized. Shiva is itching to get married. However, the woman he likes doesn't like her. A woman who likes Shiva is not to his liking. In an intriguing turn of events, Shiva's wedding alliance with Maya gets finalized. Why does Maya, who has been in love with Rishi, opt for Shiva? What is the link between the multiple characters? Will Arjun and Aadhya unite? Performances: Thrigun has played a lively role after playing a serious character in RGV's 'Kondaa'. Megha Akash of 'LIE' fame is another promising actress. Madhubala, the heroine of the 1990s, brings freshness. As Thrigun's mother, she is so natural. The college episodes feature very good performances. The emotional scenes that involve Ajay, Shiva and Maya are effective because of the strong performances. Tanikella Bharani, as Maya's father, is apt. Shiva is extraordinary. Ajay looks jaunty and jovial. Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who will soon be seen as the heroine in 'Baby', played Maya's younger sister in this film. Technical Departments: Cinematographer Sajad Kaakku lends good visuals for a film made on a not-so-high budget. Mani Sharma's background score is special. A youthful subject like this needed his kind of touch. And he delivers it. The songs like 'Padamule Levu Pilla' and 'Thelavaarenemo Swamy' click. Editor Kiran Thumpera uses his cleverness in making the different tracks seamless. Ravi Kumar's art direction is enjoyable. The dance choreography by Eshwar Penti is not unnatural. Stunts by Real Satish and Dragon Prakash are not over-the-top. Analysis: 'Prema Desam' proves to be the sort of family watch that 'Sita Ramam' was last year. If the first half's scene transports youngsters to their college days, the second half has got more mature scenes involving themes like marital compatibility, the tension between love marriage and arranged marriage, etc. The pain of one-sided love is another theme the film explores. The director avoids double-meaning dialogues. The humour is clean and healthy. Director Srikanth Siddham treats the subject with nuance. There are no unnecessary or forced elements. While some situations do give a feeling that we have seen them in past movies, the treatment and characterizations make all the difference. The family emotions and the romantic tracks are well-executed.