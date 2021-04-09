Vakeel Saab Review, Rating: A Visual Treat For Pawan Kalyan Fans

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has made a grand comeback with Vakeel Saab as the film has opened to positive reviews across the globe. Vakeel Saab is an official Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit, 'Pink'. It's the first big-budget film to hit the screens this year. Are you waiting to know the review of Vakeel Saab? Here we go:

Movie Plot: Pawan Kalyan essays the character of Satya Dev in the film. His dream is to become to a lawyer and help the underprivileged. He plays a responsible citizen in the film. Satya falls in love with Shruti Haasan. Due to some issues, Pawan quits his Lawyer's post. After a while, Satya Dev makes a comeback to the courtroom to fight for three innocent girls Vemula Pallavi (Nivetha Thomas), Zareena (Anjali), and Ananya (Ananya Nagalla) which turns out to be a high voltage drama. He fights for the rights of women. When the girls decide to start a new chapter in their lives, the men threaten them. Pawan Kalyan steps in, takes up the case so as to help the innocent girls. Prakash Raj is also a powerful lawyer and is pitted against Pawan. Will Pawan Kalyan be able to get justice for them? The complications he faces during the process forms the gist of the film. Watch the film to know all the answers.

Performance: Pawan Kalyan acting chops need no introduction. He nails it in every scene. Seeing Pawan Kalyan in lawyer's robe role is a feast for all his fans. Satya steals the show with his performance in every scene-- be it emotional scenes, college episode or courtroom drama scenes. Every scene in the film is worth it. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya have breathed life into their characters and they have all done justice to their roles. It's been a long time we saw Prakash Raj in a Telugu film, he as expected delivers outstanding performance. In fact, in a few of the scenes, Prakash Raj has dominated Pawan Kalyan.

Plus Points:

Pawan Kalyan performance as a lawyer

Courtroom scenes

Interval block

Climax

Powerful action episodes



Minus Points:

There narration is a bit slow in the second half

Verdict: Vakeel Saab is a must-watch film forbPawan Kalyan fans because the writer has elevated the actor to the range that the fans expect. The movie as a while will be a new genre to the Telugu audience.

Rating: 3/5