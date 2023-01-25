Pathaan Review, Rating

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returns to the silver screen after four long years with Pathaan. No doubt, he has pinned huge hopes on the film, which has an ensemble cast including John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in important roles. The film has been directed by Sidharth Anand. Here's the review of Pathaan.

Plot: Shah Rukh Khan is a raw agent who goes on a sabbatical for some time. During his break, an undercover cop and ex-criminal plan to release a deadly lab-made virus. They pose a threat to RAW agent Shah Rukh Khan. The hero now returns to work to kill them.

Will the good guys and their mission succeed? One needs to watch the film to know the answer!

Performances: It's lovely to see Bhai aka SRK on the silver screen after a long time. He has given an impeccable performance as a RAW agent who knows no fear. He has poured his heart and soul into his character. Deepika looks smoking hot and she also performs well. Her characterization is also decent enough. John Abraham is apt for action scenes, as he pulled off the scenes effortlessly. Each and every cast in the film does a decent job.

Plus Points:

The lead performances

The cameos by Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff

The high-stakes action in the climax

Minus Points:

Too much action

Weak narration

Predictable story

Verdict:

Pathaan's story is not new to the audience. It's a predictable plot. Director Sidharth Anand fails to create magic with SRK. John Abraham will take us to the good old Dhoom days. Pathaan is a one-time watch because of some of its merits. SRK's fans will surely love him for his acting skills and it is a grand comeback by him.

Rating: 2.5