Nuvve Naa Praanam Movie Review

Nuvve Naa Praanam stars Kiran Raj and Priya Hegde in lead roles. Producer Seshudevarao Malisetti brought it to theatres this Friday (December 30). It is directed by Sri Krishna Malisetti. Yesteryear cine heroes Suman and Bhanu Chandar have done major roles in it. The producer of the film confidently released the movie after its trailer garnered the audience's interest in a special way. How is the movie? Find out by reading our review...

Story:

Sanju (Kiran Raj) is a happy-go-lucky youngster who falls in love with Kiran (Priya Hegde), a gynecologist. At first, Kiran spurns his proposal. She has a change of mind when she comes to know that Sanju is a responsible guy who is also the son of MLA Adi Seshu (Suman). It helps matters that Adi Seshu and the heroine's father (Bhanu Chandar) are good friends. The Kiran-Sanju duo get married.

Soon, problems crop up in their marital life when the husband tries to control his wife's dressing choices and lifestyle. He wants her to wear short dresses and also party liberally. This is not to the wife's liking. What happens now? Why is the husband behaving this way all of a sudden? What will the heroine do to repair her husband's faults? Will the marital life of the duo be set right eventually?

Performances:

Kiran Raj shows three different variations with so much ease. It's daring that he played such a challenging role. Priya Hegde is convincing in the role of a wife and a glamorous woman who shows oomph in some scenes. Suman and Bhanu Chandar, who are good friends in real life as well, are good.

Technical Departments:

The director gets to work with an efficient team. Raja's background score and Mani Zenna's music are good. The film is also edited with clarity.

Analysis:

Our films usually don't deal with the marital discord and issues that crop up between a married couple in an honest way. 'Nuvve Naa Praanam' must be given a pat for doing what is right. It is a sincere film with genuine emotions and well-written characters.

For a change, here is a film that doesn't tell a routine youthful love story or college romance. It is about the mindsets of an unpredictable man, the thinking of a victimized woman and more.

The story of an alpha male husband, who is also gutsy, is fresh. The caption 'Love Tests Life' is apt. The director doesn't waste any time in jumping into the story.

It's also good that the heroine is not a jobless woman but a qualified professional with a healthy mindset. The tone of the first half is different from that of the second half. We see the struggles that a harassed wife goes through in a sensitive light. The love track is matured in the first half.

The characters played by Giridhar and Sonia Chowdary are meaningful. They have a strong role in the story.

The family scenes and the message related to how a married couple has to live have been shown well. The role of parents in sorting family discords has been brought out well.

The film is not too melodramatic. The glamour part is taken care of by Priya Hegde's beauty. She looks hot in a sensuous song. The item song towards the end of the film is impressive.

Verdict:

The film has a good message. The dialogues and story are meaningful. But the length is somewhat long. The production values are okay.