Nootokka Jillala Andagadu Review, Rating

Movie: Nootokka Jillala Andagadu

Director: Rachakonda Vidya Sagar

Producers: Shirish, Y Rajeev Reddy, Saibabu Jagrlamudi

Music director: Shakthikanth Karthick

Starring: Srinivas Avasarala, Ruhani Sharma

Release Date: 3rd September 2021

It's been a long time since we saw any new release of the versatile actor Srinivas Avasarala. Now his latest film Nootokka Jillala Andagadu has opened in theatres on September 3rd. The film features Ruhani Sharma in the lead role had met with mixed reviews from all quarters. If you are waiting to watch the film and looking for a review of the NJA, then you have landed on the right page.

Let's see the story of Nootooka Jillala Andagadu.

Plot: GSN( Srinivas Avasarala) suffers with premature balding issues. He wants to look good in public as everyone does. He tries a lot to meet beauty standards and is under pressure to look good. He and Anjali( Ruhani Sharma) are working together in the same office. Unfortunately, GSN bald secret is accidentally revealed.

How he manages his girlfriend? Will GSN’s relationship with Anjali continue or break up? How the bald secret affects their real life is the crux of the story.

Performance: Srinivas puts his heart and soul into the film. As usual, he steals the show with his stellar performance in the film. Ruhani Sharma is seen playing the urban girl in the film. She excelled pretty well in her character. The other supporting cast also excelled in their roles, where everyone got enough screen space in the film. Not to mention, the cast of the film is a big asset to the film. To watch any film, the audience would prefer familiar faces to new faces. There's no such issue in the Nootokka Jillala Andagadu cast.

Verdict: The film is all about the current issues related to the travails of being bald, and how it affects people’s esteem and not to forget in the Indian scenario the difficulty in marriage prospects for the boys.

Overall, it's a good entertainer and a relatable movie… but is too predictable.

Rating: 2