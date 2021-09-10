Tollywood actor and Natural Star Nani's latest release Tuck Jagadish started streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video as a Ganesh chaturthi treat to the Telugu audience.

The movie stars Jagapathi Babu, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. The movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana, produced by Shine Screens and distributed by Amazon Prime Video.

Tuck Jagadish Plot

Aadisesh Naidu, is a highly respected man who resides in a village synonymous with violence over property between families. He has two kids--Bosu Babu and Jagadish. Aadisesh dies out of the blue and Bosu Babu's true colors are revealed. He gets greedy about the property. He also gets his sister's kid Chandra get married to the opponent's family member without the knowledge of Jagadish. Then Jagadish decided to bridge the differences. How he does that forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Nani, as he promised in the interviews, has truly reinvented himself. He is seen in a never seen before role. The rural drama reminds at times of Rangasthalam. But no there's no dejavu there as the story is entirely different. Ritu Varma's role is not just limited to being a leading lady. She has been given enough scope to prove her mettle as an actress. Aishwarya Rajesh excels even if in a brief role. And we need not tell you what a bad man Jaggu dada can be. He's truly a stunner while playing a baddie.

Plus

Nani

Ritu Varma

Interval Bang

Minus

No comedy

Analysis: Tuck Jagadish is a rural drama with a few scenes showing violent scenes which may not be for the family audience. But yes, there's a reason for that and they are not entirely unwanted I'm the movie as those are what exactly the script demands. The plot is slightly different from what one would expect but Shiva Nirvana manages to give a twist in between that makes the audience sit up and take notice just before the interval.

Yet with absolutely no comedy, one would definitely get bored. Nani is known for his comic timing and it's unfortunate that the makers did not make use of that talent. In fact, even Ninnu Kori had a few light moments. However, in Tuck Jagadish, Shiva Nirvana sticks to the point without deviating from the primary subject. However, Shiva Nirvana seems to have done extensive research on how things function at village level as he has beautifully captured the challenges faced by an MRO or a VRO in every village.

Verdict: Nani's Tuck Jagadish shows another hidden side of Nani in a serious role. Tuck Jagadish is Nani all the way as he carries the entire movie on his shoulder. A few comic scenes could have lifted this movie.