Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Movie Review, Rating

Release Date : December 02,2021

Starring: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, JagapathiBabu, Srikanth, Avinash, Poorna, Subbaraju

Director: Boyapati Srinu

Producers: Miryala Ravinder Reddy

Music Director: Thaman S

Cinematography : C. Ram Prasad

Editor: Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao

If you ask any Telugu cinegoer to name the best actor-director jodi in Tollywood, most of them would vote for Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu without a second thought. Finally, Balakrishna and Boyapati have returned to the silver screen with the film 'Akhanda' after the long break caused by corona shutdown which crippled the film industries across the world.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu hit the screens today. If you are planning to watch the film but waiting for the review, here we go.

Story: Muralikrishna (Balakrishna) is a social worker in the village, Anathapuram. Murali Krishna has devoted his life for the good of village people by setting up schools, developing the village, and conducting regular medical check ups. The newly appointed collector (Pragya Jaiswal) falls in love with him for his kind nature. They get married and also have a baby girl.

Meanwhile, the village gets infected by water pollution. During the process of finding the root cause of the problem, Balakrishna gets to know about Varadarajuli (Srikanth) mining business. Balakrishna wants to stop their business as it is taking a toll on village people. Meanwhile, Balakrishna's own family lands in trouble and NIA arrests Murali Krishna. How, Murali Krishna's daughter is saved by a Sadhu named Akhanda (Balakrishna). Why does he get attached to Murali Krishna's daughter. How Sadhu rescues his family forms the crux of the story.

Performance: It is a cakewalk for Nandamuri Balakrishna to portray dual or triple characters in films. Balakrishna's electrifying performance will surely entertain the viewers. Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth have lived in their characters. Poorna and Pragya Jaiswal are passing clouds in the film. Thaman's music elevates mass scenes in the movie.

Plus Points:

Balakrishna's performance

Dialogues

BGM

Fights

Minus Points:

Predictable scenes

Routine storyline

Analysis: Audience and fans will have huge expectations on Balayya-Boyapati's combo. The routine scenes with a weak plot fails to live up to the audience expectations. There's no content in the film. In many cases, the logic of the film goes for a toss. Instead of regular mass fights, they could add some message in the film about the pollution, as they highlighted mining in the film.

Verdict: Strictly for Balayya fans. Go only for dialogues and action scenes in the film