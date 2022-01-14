Movie: Bangarraju

Cast: Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty

Director: Kalyan Krishna

Produced By: Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios

Release Date: January 14, 2022

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bangarraju has opened in theatres across the globe. Honestly, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Rajamouli's RRR were supposed to release today, but the films' release was delayed due to COVID 19.

The postponement of Radhe Shyam and RRR have made way for the theatrical release of Bangarraju. It should be easy for the Nag movie to fetch big bucks at the box office. Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana which was released in 2016. If you are waiting for the review, here we go:

Plot: The film starts off from where Soggade Chinni Nayana ended with the heaven scene. Naga Chaitanya (Bangarraju) returns to his village from city. Krithi Shetty (Naga Lakshmi) is a sarpanch in the village. Bangarraju is a playboy of his village. A few village people have their sights on Sivapuram temple's wealth. However, they cannot touch it until Bangarraju is in the village.

Ramya Krishnan follows her grandson's activities. When she realises Bangarraju is in trouble, she sends Nagarjuna back to earth to help their grandson. How Nagarjuna enters into Chaitu's body. How Nagarjuna and Chaitanya fight to protect the village temple wealth forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Akkineni Nagarjuna needs no intro when it comes to playing versatile roles. He is one actor who can portray any character effortlessly and Bangarraju is no exception. Naga Chaitanya looks superb in mass avatar. Naga Chaitanya's scene between his father and Krithi Shetty will be a real Pandaga (as promised by the makers) for Akkineni fans. Krithi Shetty has done a commendable job in Bangarraju. She has improved a lot compared to her previous.movies. And Ramya Krishnan? Well, need we say more about her stunning screen presence.

Plus Points:

Nagarjuna-Chaitu scenes

Music

Costumes

Minus Points:



No surprise elements

Verdict: Bangarraju is a decent family entertainer and a feast to Akkineni fans. Watch it for Nag-Chay scenes.

Rating: 3/5