Naga Shaurya's Lakshya Review, Rating

Title : Lakshya (2021)

Star Cast : Naga Shaurya, Jagapathi Babu, Ketika Sharma, Sachin Khedekar and others

Director : Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi

Music :Kaala Bhairava

Production : Sri Venkateswara Cinemas

Release Date : 10 December 2021

Actor Naga Shaurya's Lakshya movie was released in theatres on Friday. It is the second film of Naga Shaurya to release in theatres exactly after 45 days after his previous release Varudu Kaavalenu. The film turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. Naga Shaurya might have expected the same result for Lakshya as well. Unfortunately, neither Naga Shaurya’s performance nor the team efforts could bear the fruit of success. If you are waiting for Lakshya's review, check it out here…

Plot: Naga Shaurya plays the role of Pardhu whose father has a dream of becoming an archer. Sadly, Pardhu's father fails to accomplish his dream and dies due to health issues.

Pardhu's grandfather wants his son's dreams of becoming an Archery gold medalist fulfilled through Pardhu. Pardhu enrolls his name in Kurukshetra Archery Academy and gets trained under Sachin Khedekar.

Pardhu has one weakness, and that is he will play the game only when his grandfather is around him. If not, he cannot concentrate on the game. Pardhu gets a chance to play for the State in a national championship. The antagonist Shatru gets jealous after looking at Pardhu's performance. He thinks Pardhu might get selected for the national level and beat him. Shatru's friend gets close to Pardhu and spoils his life by getting him addicted to drugs.

How Pardhu reacts after he gets to know the truth about Shatru’s treachery… how he bounces back to the game… and how Jagapathi Babu helps Pardhu in this journey frames the crux of the film.

Will Pardhu fulfill his father and grandfather’s wish can only be found out after you watch the film!

Performance: Naga Shaurya's hard work and his physical transformation are evident on screen. His efforts have definitely paid off in this regard. One can say it is almost on par with how Aamir Khan had developed his physique in the Hindi movie Dangal.

Naga Shaurya steals the show with his stellar performance in this sports flick. Ketika Sharma, seasoned actors Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, and Shatru have done well in their respective characters.

Plus Points:

Naga Shaurya's performance and physical transformation

Backdrop of Archery

Minus Points:

Slow narration

Routine plot

Verdict: If are you a fan of sports dramas or Naga Shaurya, then you can give it a Dekho!