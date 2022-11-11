Nachindi Girl Friendu Movie Review

Movie: Nachindi Girl Friendu

Cast: Uday Shankar, Jenifer Emmanuel

Director: Guru Pawan

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Gajula Uday Shankar made his debut as a lead man with Aatagadharaa Siva. The film was his breakout project and was released in 2018. The latest theatrical release of his is Nachindi Girl Friendu. Here is our review of the movie:

Plot: Raja Ram (Uday Shankar) aka Raja completes his graduation in B.Com. He falls in love with Sandhya aka Sandy (Jenifer Emmanuel). It is love at first sight. She works for an IT firm.

Sandy develops an App named 'Before I Die', something through which one can deliver the final message to their loved ones while dying in unnatural circumstances (Don't be shocked; it is meant for use by soldiers who get martyred in war).

Raja Ram tries to win her love over the course of a day. But he suddenly gets suspicious of Sandy when mysterious happenings take place around her. The hero sets out to inquire and in the process comes to know that Sandy is the daughter of a big shot. Is she in danger? Or, is she dangerous? What about her father's backstory?

Performances: Uday Shankar impresses everyone with his boy-next-door looks. He pulls off the lead character with strength. Jennifer's character feels half-baked to an extent, but she does a fine job in the film. Senior actor Suman, comedian Madhunandan, villain Saurav Lokesh, and Gayatri Bhargavi are also seen.

What's hot:

The first half of the thriller is a routine affair that offers hardly anything memorable. The actual story begins in the second half where the director narrates the backstory and twists well.

The film is all about the machinations in the stock market, how middle-class people sometimes get conned, etc.

The second half is where the film's main plot gets told in a racy manner.

What's not:

I personally feel there were unwanted songs in the first half. The lead pair were seen in the same dress for the whole movie since the story takes place within a span of 12 hours. The film needed a better screenplay that was tight and crisp.

Verdict: Nachindi Girl Friend is a suspense thriller film. Give it a shot!