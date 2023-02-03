Michael Review, Rating

Sundeep Kishan's Michael has hit the screens today. Natural star Nani also promoted the film as a coming chief guest at Michael's pre-release event. People surely would watch, as it features Vijay Sethupathi and others in prominent roles. If you are planning to watch the film this weekend or waiting for the review, here we go:

Plot: Michael (Sundeep Kishan) was raised by a Mumbai gangster. He has got just one goal in life. He is very focused on it. He also has a sad past about which nobody knows. What is Michael's actual goal? What is Michael's past which keeps haunting him?

Performances: The physical transformation of Sundeep Kishan and the hard work he has kept for Michael is pretty visible on the big screen. It is one of his career-best performances of the actor. Gautam Vasudev Menon got a meaty role but the character wasn't sketched well. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that he was wasted in the film. One would expect a lot from Vijay Sethupathi's character in Michael, but his character's substance didn't give any advantage to the film. Vijay Sethupathi and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar got limited roles. Anasuya Bharadwaj gets more space in the second half. Varun Sandesh's character has a predictability element.

Plus Points:

Sundeep Kishan's performance

Music, especially the background score

Screenplay

The final 15 minutes

Minus Points:

Weak narration over all

No comedy and very serious tone

Very high KGF influence

Verdict: Michael had a scope to become a hit if it was developed with interesting twists and characterizations. But the film has failed to save Sundeep Kishan from the box office. It's a one-time watch for action scenes, Vijay Sethupathi and the hero.