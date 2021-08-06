Merise Merise Review, Rating

Release Date: August 6, 2021

Banner: Kothuri Entertainments LLP

Cast: Dinesh Tej, Shweta Avasthi, Sanjay Swaroop, Guru Raj, Bindu, Sandhya Janak, Mani, Katalin, Shashank, Nanaji

Cinematographer: Nagesh Banell

Editor: Mahesh

PRO: Sai Satish

Story: Dhanush Tej(Sidhu) wants to become a successful entrepreneur, his aim only to stand on his own legs. He will go into depression after facing a huge loss in business. Dhanush parents can't see him reeling into pressure for the business loss. They suggested his son Sidhu shift to Hyderabad. After moving Dhanush to Hyderabad, he will fall in love with Vennela (Shweta Avasthi), who is a very ambitious girl, her dream is to become a fashion designer, she wants to fulfill her dream before she is getting married to a doctor. Shwetha Avasthi gets engagement with London doctor Harish, but she pursues her dream of becoming fashion designer against their in lawS. How Sidhu and Shwetha become friends, where their relationship will lead? Will Sidhu and Vennela's relationship will make her marriage to get called off with the doctor. Why Shwetha wants to start the business with Vasundra brand, what's the secret to Vasundra is the rest of the story.

Performances: Dinesh Tej who rose to fame with Hushaaru, he has pulled of his role pretty well. He needs to work on his comedy skills. Shwetha Avasthi did a fantastic job but her character doesn't have so much weightage in the film. Sanjay Swarup, Guru Raj, Sandhya Janak have also done equal justice to their roles in the film.

Verdict: Merise Meris seems to be a routine story, most of the scenes are easily predictable. The makers could have worked on the story script a bit deeper.

Rating: 2.5