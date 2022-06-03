Major Review, Rating: Adivi Sesh as Sandeep Unnikrishnan Stirs The Patriot in You

Remember how Adivi Sesh promoted his film Major? Looks like Adivi Sesh's hard work for Major promotions has paid off. The film opened to positive response from movie buffs and critics alike. If you are waiting for the film review, here you go:

Plot: Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Adivi Sesh) dreams about joining the Army since his childhood. Sandeep is in awe of his parents Revathi and Prakash Raj. Sandeep is very attached to his parents. However, his parents are not too keen about sending their son to join the Army. Sandeep joins the Army against his parents' wishes. He falls in love with Neha (Saiee Manjrekar), and gets married to her. Neha always complains to Sandeep that he is not spending enough time with her.

But for Sandeep, country is his priority which before before his own family. Sandeep gets promoted to NSG as a Training Officer. During the same time, a terror attack takes place in a Mumbai hotel. How Sandeep rescues people from the hotel. How Sandeep sacrifices ghis life to save people and gets martyred in the attack forms crux of the story.

Performance: Adivi Sesh is a show stopper in the film. He gets into the skin of his character. He delivers what is required of him to the T. Adivi Sesh is highly career-oriented, who always wants to give something new to the audience with his movies. He does the same with Major. Revathi and Prakash Raj do a commendable job in the film. Saiee Manjrekar gets limited screen time, but does a decent job. Sobhita Dhulipala looks super good in the film as hostage Pramoda Reddy. The rest of the cast in Major do equal justice to their roles in the film.

Plus Points:

Adivi Sesh performance

Rich production values

Climax dialogues by Prakash Raj

Editing

Music

Verdict: Major is an emotional ride. It takes us back to the 26/11 attack. The film is a one-man show, Adivi Sesh carries the entire film on his shoulder.

Rating: The film doesn't need rating. It is a must-watch film.

