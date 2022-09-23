Krishna Vrinda Vihari Review, Rating

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia

Others: Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Radhika Sarathkumar, Brahmaji

Banner: IRA CREATIONS

Producer: Usha Mulpuri

Presents: Shankar Prasad Mulpuri

Music Director: Mahati Swara Sagar

Director: Anish R Krishna

Naga Shaurya’s Krishna Vrinda Vihari is out in the theatres today. The actor has been promoting the film with dedication, carrying out even a Pada Yatra. So, how is the film in terms of content? If you want to know the answer, do read our review:

Plot: Krishna (Naga Shaurya) hails from West Godavari. Coming from an orthodox Brahmin family, he grows up in an Agraharam. He shifts to Hyderabad after landing a job in an IT company. Soon enough, he falls in love with his manager Vrindha (Shirley), who takes a liking to his innocence.

But soon, she reveals that she suffers from Primary Ovarian Insufficiency disorder, owing to which she is incapable of becoming pregnant. Krishna doesn't mind it and convinces her by saying he would rather prefer adopting a child from an orphanage. But since he can't convince his traditional-minded mother (Radhika Sarathkumar), he cooks up a smart lie so that he can marry Vrindha with his mother's consent. What is the lie? What consequences does it lead to? That's the second half of the film.

Performances: As usual, Naga Shaurya nails it in his character. He looks stylish and cool as a youngster who woos his manager. Debutante Shirley Setia shines in her role as a professional and a married woman. Her confident performance is praiseworthy. Brahmaji, Himaja are good. Vennela Kishore and Satya tickle the funny bone in a couple of scenes.

Radhika Sarathkumar is good in the second half. As Krishna's mother, she gets many dialogues to speak.

Positives

Lead cast

A few comedy scenes

The interval point

Negatives

Familiar plotting

Weak screenplay

A few outdated scenes

Boring first half

Verdict:

There is no strong emotional core in the film. Watch it only for Naga Shaurya and for some comedy scenes.