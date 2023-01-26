Kranti Review, Rating

Cast: Darshan, V Ravichandran, Rachita Ram, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Umasri, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Samyukta Hornad, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Sadhu Kokila, and Ravi Shankar

Director: V Harikrishna

Producers: Shylaja Nag and B Suresha

Music: V Harikrishna

Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes

Darshan is back to bang with Kranti. The film has opened to positive reviews from several quarters. Darshan fans are celebrating film success in Bengaluru. Here's the review of Kranti:

Plot: Kranti Rayanna (Darshan) hails from a rich family but he does his schooling in a government school. Kranti learns the values of life from his beloved teacher. He moves abroad for a reason. One fine day, Kranti returns to India to attend his government school's centenary celebrations. Kranti learns a few things during the event. From there, the drama takes you toward different twists and turns. How Kranti saves his dear ones from different problems is what the rest of th e story is about.

Performance: Darshan steals the show with his electrifying performance. The whole film is on his shoulder and stardom. The actor's action blocks in the film are a visual treat to the audience. V Ravichandran, Rachita Ram, Mukhyamantri Chandru and the rest of the crew do a fine job in the film.

Plus Points:

Darshan's performance

Story and the narration stemming from it

Music

General technical finesse of the movie

The emotional scenes involving the key characters.

Minus Points:

The screenplay could have been crisper and tighter.

Verdict: Watch it for Darshan's performance. Kranti is a visual treat for his fans. It is definitely a one-man show. The film talks about the ills concerning the education system.