After the stupendous success of his debut film Uppena, Panja Vaisshnav Tej is back with 'Konda Polam'. The movie finally hit the screens today. Konda Polam is the second film featuring Vaisshnav Tej in a lead role after the massive blockbuster 'Uppena'. Konda Polam is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Rakul Preet will be seen as the love interest of Vaishnav Tej in the film.

Konda Polam Plot: Vaishnav Tej is born into a shepherd family. He pursues engineering but he is uanble to find a suitable job matching his educational qualification. Vaishnav Tej, who struggles to find a job, decides to return back to his family. He comes back home to his village (Kondapolam). What are the consequences Vaisshnav Tej faces in the forest? How does he manage the forest animals. What does he learn about his native land. How and where does Vaishnav Tej meet Rakul Preet (Obbulamma). Will Obulamma say 'Yes' to Vaishnav Tej forms the crux of the story. But we are not revealing anything anymore. You must watch the movie to find out.

Konda Polam Analysis: Most of the scenes in Konda Polam are relatable and closer to reality. Vaishnav Tej delivers his career-best performance in the film. In Uppena, we didn't get to see Vaishnav Tej's full potential performance. But the actor is seen in a new avatar in Konda Polam. Director Kirsh manages to keep the audience under his grip by holding the suspense in t he film right from the beginning to end.

Performance: Vaishnav Tej and Rakul's on-screen chemistry looks good. The duo manage to keep the audience hooked to their seats with their spellbinding performances. All the other supporting cast members too manage to do justice to their characters in the film.

Verdict: Konda Polam is a brave attempt by Vaisshnav Tej in his very second film. The film sure delivers a message. Go grab your tickets, NOW.