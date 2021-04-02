Sulthan Movie Review: It's Karthi All The Way

Director: Bakkiyaraj Kannan

Starring: Karthi, Rashmika

Producers: S. R. Prabhu

Run time: 157

Release date: April 2

Tamil actor Karthi is returning to the silver screen after a long time with 'Sulthan'. He was last seen in Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Kaithi in which his performance was top notch. The film title reminds us of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Sultan. But, Karthi's film has no connection with it. in fact, the Kolywood movie is totally different from it. Sulthan is the second movie to release in theatres after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The first movie was Vijay's Master which released on Pongal. However, the govt had then given its nod only for 50% occupancy. Are you wondering if the audience will walkinto theatres to watch the film? Are you waiting for the review to know the Karthi's selection of the story? Here we go with the review of Karthi's Sulthan.

Plot: Sulthan aka Vikram is the name given to Karthi's character in the film. He is the son of an aging don (Napoleon). His mother passes away while giving birth to him. Karthi is raised by rowdies. One fine day, Vikram realises that rowdies should change for good after his father dies. Police try to encounter the rowdies of his father's gang. But, Karthi takes up a challenge to reform them and to make them understand the value of life. Vikram also attempts to save his neighbour's village from a top businessman. In the interim, Sulthan falls in love with Rukmini played by Rashmika Mandanna. Sulthan becomes a saviour of the village after his confrontation with baddie Jayendra. Does Sulthan succeed in changing the rowdies? Watch the film to know the rest of the story.

Plus Points:

Karthi and Rashmika performances

Story

Interval scene

Songs

Minus Points:

Second half is a bit dragging but it's watchable.

Verdict: A decent commercial film. It's a one time watch. Karthi and Rashmika steal the show.



Rating: 3