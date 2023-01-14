Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Review, Rating 

Young actor Santosh Sobhan always tries to do something or the other in different genres. His passion and commitment to cinema are pretty visible through the selection of scripts. After Like, Share and Subscribe, Santosh is back to the silver screen with Kalyanam Kamaneeyam. Here is the review of Kalyanam Kamaneeyam.

Plot: Shiva (Santosh Shobhan) and Shruti (Priya Bhavani Shankar) are close friends who decide to get married with their respective parents' permission. Shiva doesn’t get any job despite attending many interviews. Shruti is a techie and she loves Shiva unconditionally.

Shiva and Shruti get married and everything goes smoothly for a while. Shruti understands the urgency of a job for her husband, and refers his profile to her company. Shiva attends an interview but fails to crack it. His wife gets hurt over his poor skills. Soon, fights and misunderstandings arise in the house. This is how their marriage gets complicated. How Shiva and Shruti resolve their differences is what the film is about. Will Shiva be able to crack the job and satisfy his wife?

Performances: Santosh Shobhan looks super cool in the boy next door role. His innocence in every scene makes us feel pity for him. He has been improving his acting skill with every movie. Priya Bhavani is so cute and shines in her role. For sure, she will become a hot property in Tollywood. The rest of the cast and crew also does justice to their roles.

Thumbs up :

The lead performances

Picturization

Music

Thumbs Down:

Weak narration

Predictable story

Verdict: Kalyanam Kamaneeyam is a decent family entertainer. I don’t rate the film and it is your wish to watch it or not. It’s strictly for adults.