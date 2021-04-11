Joji Review: Fahadh Faasil Makes This Loose Adaptation Of Macbeth A Must Watch

The name Fahadh Faasil is synonymous with the Malayalam cinema. Having done many amazing films and always trying something new, Faassil never fails to stun the audience. Once again, the actor has done the same with his latest outing, ‘Joji.’

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, this movie takes you through the lives of people in a pandemic-affected world. Joji is loosely based on Wiliam Shakespeare’s, Macbeth. Like most of the Macbeth adaptations, this one as well departures from the typical storyline and embarks on a new route. The setting of Macbeth, here is a small town in Kerala.

Faasil’s Joji, the Macbeth of this film is the son of Kuttappan (played by Sunny PN), a wealthy businessman and a strict father. Joji is the weakest of the three sons. An engineering dropout, a failure and a loser, Joji is portrayed in such a way that he looks like the weakest of them all. Life doesn’t seem as merry for Joji yet he dreams of doing something great. He aspires to become a wealthy person and settle in a foreign land. The question here is, how will he do that?

Kuttappan, Joji’s father one day suffers a stroke which leaves him thinking about writing his will. We soon understand that Joji will not be benefitting from any of this as his father is not very keen on leaving him anything. What happens next is something that probably even Joji didn’t imagine.

The movie here takes a turn with Joji trying to get his life back on track. Everything starts falling apart as Joji tries to escape the things he has done. What we are witnessing here is a unique take and a different version of Macbeth.

The movie is set in the COVID era. Where there is no mention of the pandemic anywhere in the film, we still see people wearing masks and trying to avoid unnecessary contacts.

Joji stars Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad, Joji Mundakayam, Sunny PN, Alister Alex and is directed by Dileesh Pothan. After giving us amazing films like ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’ and ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum,’ this time Pothan is back with another unique story. This film is a must-watch, crime-drama that gets you hooked to the screen. You can watch ‘Joji’ on Amazon Prime.