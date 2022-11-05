Jetty Movie Review

Release Date : November 04, 2022

Starring: Nandita Swetha, Maanyam Krishna, M.S. Chowdary, Kishore Kumar, Mime Gopi, Shivaji Raja

Director: Subrahmanyam Pitchuka (Subbu)

Producer: Venu Madhav K

Music Director : Karthik Kodakana

Cinematography : Veeramani

Editor : Srinivas Thota

Films such as Uppena have been set in the backdrop of coastal areas where rural poor and fishermen live. Those films were rooted and explored the local culture of their backdrop. Jetty, which was released in theatres on November 4, 2022, is one such film set in a coastal town. Directed by Subrahmanyam Pitchuka (Subbu) and starring the likes of Nandita Swetha, Maanyam Krishna and others, here is our review of the film.

Plot:

In Andhra Pradesh's Kataripalem, Katari Jalayya (MS Chowdary) is seen as a guiding force by fishermen. Like in the case of most trades, middlemen exploit the fishermen. To add to the woes of the poor, natural calamities like cyclones also affect their lives negatively.

They rely on a Jetty (dock) to keep their boats from sinking. However, in order to get a Jetty, they have to go through a lot of hardship. Dasaratha Ramayya (Shivaji Raja), who is an MLA belonging to the opposition party, says that he can't ensure a Jetty. Meanwhile, the antagonist (Mime Gopi) has his own self-interest in preventing a Jetty from coming up.

Amidst all this, Jalayya’s daughter Meenakshi (Nandita Swetha) and her lover Sriram (Maanyam Krishna), who is a school teacher, have a stake.

What's hot?

The film skillfully showcases the lifestyle and occupational challenges faced by fishermen. And it doesn't do so in a routine fashion. It doesn't make a big deal about the day-to-day features associated with the lives of the fishermen's community.

The role of feudal lords has also been shown in a dramatic way. The relations between the rich and poor and how the powerful interests exploit the vulnerable have been detailed.

There is a place for emotions in a film like this. It has been explored well.

The emotions undergone by lovers, the thinking of a father, and other aspects of the story are touching.

The rural backdrop has been shown well, thanks to the cameraman and art direction.

The performances by the lead actors, especially Nandita's, are strong. Artists like MS Chowdhary are an asset.

Karthik Kodakana's BGM and Veeramani's cinematography aid the story.

What's not?

In the age of lavish films, Jetty should have been made on a richer scale.

The pacing should have been better. The villain's character should have been stronger.

Verdict:

You can watch this film if you like rooted stories with a strong local scent.