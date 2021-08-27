Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu Review, Rating: Sushanth is A Revelation 

Cast: Sushanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Venkat, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Aishwarya, Nikhil Kailasa, Krishna Chaitanya & Others

Director - S Darshan

Producers - Ravi Shankar Shastri, Ekta Shastri, Harish Koyalagundla

Production House – AI Studios & Shaastra Movies

DOP - M Sukumar

Music - Praveen Lakkaraju

Editor - Garry Bh

Dialogues - Suresh Bhaskar

Art - VV

Looks like Akkineni actor Sushanth has taken a brave step of releasing his new film in theatres amid fears of a third wave. Yes, Sushanth’s latest release, Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu has opened in theatres. It is worth mentioning here that the film is based on a few real life incidents. Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu hasopened to mixed reviews from all quarters. If you are waiting for review, here we go:

Plot: Sushanth and Meenakshi Choudhary work together at a designer office. Meenakshi works as an intern under Sushanth. They two fall in love. However, they don’t express their feelings for each other. One day, Meenakshi asks Sushanth to drop her home. Sushanth gets excited about dropping her hone. But he doesn’t know driving. Later, Meenakshi teaches him how to drive. Sushanth buys a new vehicle and tries to surprise Meenakshi. While he is on the way to Meenakshi's house, he remembers that his family members are not home. Sushanth accidentally goes into the neighbour's house instead of Meenakshi’s house after parking vehicle in 'No Parking Zone’. When Sushnath reaches the right address where Meenakshi stays, the colony people get to know that a murder has taken place in the neighbourhood where Sushanth had gone first. The entire colony blocks the area to catch the killer. Everyone thinks Sushanth is criminal as he his vehicle is parked in the ‘No Parking’ zone. But who’s the real murderer? Why did she get murdered ? Who’s behind the crime forms the rest of story.

Performances: Sushanth has reinvented himself in the movie. He is a revelation. The actor has given his best performance till date in the film. While talking about Meenakshi, she steals the show with her performance. Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi and others have done justice to their roles and makes the movie worth watching.

Analysis: The first half of the film is a bit slow. The second half picks pace with Vennela Kishore and Sunil comedy scenes. They are saviours of the movie in the second half. The second half is bearable because of them. The narration of the story is slow.

Verdict: Sushanth has experimented with this film. However, the script lacks the punch required to elevate him as the hero. Can be watched for timepass.

Rating: 2.5/5

By: Sarah Justin