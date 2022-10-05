Godfather Review, Rating

Cast - Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Sathya Dev, Murli Sharma, Sunil, Salman Khan & others

Director - Mohan Raja

Producer - RB Choudary

Banner - Super Good Films

Music - S Thaman

Megastar Chiranjeevi's GodFather is an official remake of Malayalam blockbuster hit Lucifier. The film trailer has piqued the curiosity of the audience. The film features Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev in the lead roles. God Father was released in theatres. Here's the review of it:

Plot: Chief Minister PK Ramadas’s (Sarvadaman Banerjee) sudden demise creates churning in state politics. Home Minister Varma (Murli Sharma) and PKR’s son-in-law Jayadev (Sathyadev) want to become CM in his place. Jayadev also does some illegal funding to grab the Chief Minsiter's seat. Brahma (Chiranjeevi) is aware of Jayadev's activities. He becomes a saviour as he tries to stop them.

His sister from another mother is Satyapriya (Nayanthara), who too is a contender for Chief Minister's post. Satya doesn't like his brother, as she thinks that his mother died a premature death because of him. Satya doesn't have any kind of interest to take part in politics. Jayadev blackmails Satya with some proof, daring her to do what she wants. Satya, who realizes Jayadev's real character, goes to Brahma to seek his help in becoming Chief Minister. How does Brahma help his sister? How do they nurture their bond? How do Brahma and Satya save the State from wrong people is the gist of the story.

Performances: Chiranjeevi has been into the acting craft for a long time. It would be a crime to doubt his impeccable calibre. He lives in his character. Satyadev is like the soul of the first half. He nails in Jayadev's character, be it dialogue deliverance or anything. It is a delight to watch Nayanthara after a long time on the big screen, that too, alongside Chiranjeevi. She is a show stealer. Bollywood actor Salman Khan's special cameo is pretty amazing, we wish there were more scenes of Salman and Chiru. Sunil, Shafi, Brahmaji, Murli Sharma and Anasuya are good in their roles.

Thumbs Up:

Story

Dialogues

Screenplay

Key performances

Thaman's background score

The cinematography

Thumbs Down

A few lengthy scenes

No great songs

Verdict: Boss Is Back With God Father