Ginna Movie Review, Rating 

Starring: Vishnu Manchu, Sunny Leone, Paayal Rajput

Director: Suryaah

Producers: Vishnu Manchu

Music Director : Anup Rubens

Cinematography : Chota K Naidu

Editor : Chota K Prasad

Manchu Vishnu's much-awaited film Ginna has released in theatres. The film's trailer received positive response from fans. Manchu Vishnu has also pinned huge hopes on the film. Is Ginna worth watching this weekend or not? Check out our review even before you reserve tickets for the film.

Plot: Gali Nageshwara Rao (Manchu Vishnu) hails from Chittoor district. He hates it if someone calls him by his full name. He asks everyone to call him Ginna. He develops a friendship with Renuka (Sunny Leone) and Swathi (Payal Rajput). Renuka mute and she leaves the country during her childhood. She returns from USA for Ginna, who runs a tent house. The villagers, however, don't prefer to rent his tent house for any marriage event. Ginna also can't pay his debts. Why Renuka returns to India? Why does she help Ginna? How Ginna plans to loot money from Renuka in the name of love forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Manchu Vishnu is the heart and soul of the film. Vishnu does a remarkable job in the film—be it getting the chittoor dialect right or performing dance steps. The charm of Vishnu is still alive. Payal Rajput does a neat job, but her character isn't developed well. It is a delight to watch Sunny Leone in Telugu films, she nails it. But all said and done, she doesn't look good in such non-glam roles. Vennela Kishore and rest of the crew carries the film on their shoulders to provide good support.

What's hot:

Manchu Vishnu's performance is highlight of the film. Ginna prodution values are rich. The movie dialogues are pretty good. The director keeps the excitement intact. There are a few dull moments in the film.

What's not:

The story of Ginna is not new to the audience. There are no thrilling moments in the film.

Verdict: Ginna will surely make you all laugh in some scenes. Overall, a satisfying attempt.