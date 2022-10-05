The Ghost Review, Rating

Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost has released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra. The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

Its clash with Chiranjeevi's Godfather is well-known. It will be interesting to watch which film will be the winner this Dasara. Here's the review of The Ghost:

Plot: Vikram (Akkineni Nagarjuna) is an Interpol officer who works along with Priya (Sonal Chauhan), also his girlfriend. Past trauma results in Vikram breaking up with his lady love Priya. Vikram receives a call from his sister Anu (Gul Panag), who says she and her daughter Aditi are in danger. What help does she seek from Vikram? Will Vikram and Priya patch up ever? Who are threatening Anu and Aditi? The film answers such questions as the story advances.

Performances: Nagarjuna is one actor who loves to experiment. He is effortless in this movie; he manages to carry the film on his able shoulders with his silence, style and facial expressions.

Sonal Chauhan is aptly cast. Anikha Surendran (as Nag's niece), Gul Panag, Ravi Varma (in a corporate leader's role), and Srikanth Iyengar (in another white-collar role) do justice to their roles.

Analysis: The action sequences in The Ghost are worth waching. One should applaud Nagarjuna for performing some risky stunts at this age, supported by the director's vision.

The Ghost is filled with a lot of action scenes and surely a section of the audience will love them. The action thriller spins enough suspense through its screenplay, direction and plot to keep you hooked. The characterizations are sincere. The second half is racy. The director doesn't digress anywhere. After PSV Garuda Vega, he makes another laudable attempt.

Plus Points:

Nagarjuna's performance

Dialogues

Visuals

BGM by Mark K Robin

Minus Points:

A few lags here and there

Some predictable portions

Verdict: The Ghost is entertaining and worth watching for its action. Nag is earnest. Praveen Sattaru shows class.