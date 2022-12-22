Connect Review, Rating

Movie: Connect

Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Cast: Anupam Kher,Nayanthara,Sathyaraj

Nayanthara's much-awaited film Connect has hit the screens from today. After a long time, Nayanthara has returned back to the silver screens with Connect. The film has been produced by her husband Vignesh Shivan. The film has been receiving a positive response from several quarters.

Plot: Dr Joseph Benoy (Vinay) and Susan( Nayanthara) only daughter Anna (Haniya Nafisa). Everything goes well in their family, one fine day, the coronavirus disturbs the family's happy moments. The Covid cases increase rapidly, and Joseph who has been treating the patients gets infected with Covid and dies. Anna who is very much fond of her father, she tries somehow to get connected to his father. She takes the help of a witch to talk with his dead father but gets trapped, demon enters her body. How Anna's mother Susan saves her forms the story.

Performances: Do you need us to tell you about Nayanthara's performance? She is a show stealer in any film. Nayanthara is flawless as always. The expression of Nayanthara is worth watching. Sathya Raj does a fine job in the film. Haniya Nafisa is at her best.

Plus Points:

Nayanthara performance

Story

Narration

Music

Minus Points:

Predictable story

Verdict:

Connect is a decent entertainer. If you are a fan of a horror flick, then give it a shot. Nayanthara fans will surely love it. Watch only in theatres to get CONNECT to the film.