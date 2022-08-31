Cobra Review, Rating

Release Date : August 31, 2022

Starring: Chiyaan Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, K.S. Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandraj, Robo Shankar, Mia George, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and others

Director: Ajay Gnanamuthu

Producer: S.S. Lalit Kumar

Music Director: A. R. Rahman

Cinematography: Harish Kannan

Editor: Bhuvan Srinivasan

Vikram was away from the silver screen for more than three years. The versatile actor is back on the big screen with the film Cobra. Here's the review of the film:

Plot: Madhie (Vikram) is a maths genius who carries out a series of assassinations. He gets instructions through a newspaper Sudoku puzzle from his mysterious handler. The assassin gives sleepless nights to the Turkish Interpol officer Aslan (Irfan Pathan), who comes to Chennai to crack the case as well as to catch him.

During the investigation, the cops and Aslan find out many shocking facts about Madhie, whose motives and backstory are revealed thereafter.

Performances:

Vikram gives an incredible performance in each of the characters he portrays, be it look-wise, costumes, or expression. He pours his soul into the movie. Srinidhi Shetty's acting comes to the fore more here than in the KGF movies. She gets the best screen space. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan does justice to his role along with the rest of the cast.

Plus Points:

Vikram's acting

BGM

The song 'Adheer'

Minus Points:

Weak Climax

Slow Narration

Confusing Screenplay

Analysis:

Vikram's acting and AR Rahman are the big plus points of the film. Using mathematics in executing high-profile assassinations is quite an interesting element. The premise is unique, and the superb visuals add to the quality.

Director R. Ajay Gnanamuthu showcases Vikram in different avatars but he fails to develop other characters well, as he uses them more as props in some cases. The interval block was also somewhat predictable. The timing of the songs is not right mostly.

The second half has got pacing issues, although it is shot well.

In one word, Cobra is a confusing and complex script.

Verdict: Confused Box Office

Rating: 2.5