Beast Movie Review

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast was released in theatres on April 13 with much fanfare. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor movie fame. Beast is financed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

Check out the review of Beast:

Plot: Veeraraghavan (Vijay) is a RAW agent, who becomes depressed after a kid dies in a blast during a military operation due to his fault. Guilty Veeraraghavan quits his job and goes for psychiatric treatment. After 11 months Vijay meets Pooja Hegde (Preethi) at a party and she also proposes to him. Pooja Hegde asks Vijay to work along with him in a shopping mall (East Coast) as Security in-charge.

Now starts the actual part of the movie. A band of terrorists hijacks the mall, where Veeraraghavan is also trapped along with hostages. The terrorists demand that the government release their leader from Delhi Tihar Jail in exchange for the hostages …How Veeraraghavan manages to rescue the hostages from terrorists forms the story.

Performance: Vijay as Veeraraghavan makes the role seem tailor-made for him. We can't ignore or deny Vijay’s style and charisma in Beast.

It seems that Vijay got more screen space than the rest of the cast... be it Pooja Hegde or other leading casts. Pooja Hegde is wasted and the makers haven't used her well in the film. Selvaraghavan as the government negotiator shines in his role. Yogi Babu and other supporting characters artists do justice to their roles, but the comedy bits are a bit taxing after a point of time.

Analysis: Director Nelson has done a good job with the narration, though the story is weak. The movie relies completely on Vijay’s shoulders and a few comedy scenes and dialogues. The terrorists’ hijacking of a mall or plane is not new to the audience and there is no fear element or bloodshed in the hostage scenes which the audience is used to now. The action scenes are executed well and the film per se is bent more towards the action. There's nothing neither hilarious nor exciting in the film and the screenplay of Beast should have been better.

Plus Points

Vijay’s performance

Dialogues

Arabic Kuthu song

Minus Points:

Lack of a strong villain

Story

Verdict: Vijay is the only savior of the film. Beast will engross the audience even if you are a Vijay fan or not. Don't look for logic, you might miss the fun and not enjoy the film.