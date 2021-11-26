Anubhavinchu Raja Review, Rating

Movie Anubhavinchu Raja

Star Cast Raj Tarun, Ajay, Posani krishna Murali

Director Srinivas Gavi Reddy

Producer Supriya Yarlagadda, Anand Reddy

Music Gopi Sunder

Run Time 2h 11min

Release 26 November 2021

There's no denying the fact that Raj Tarun has pinned huge hopes on his latest release Anubhavinchu Raja. The film hit the screens today. Here's our review of Anubhavinchu Raja.

Plot: Raj Tarun (Bangaraju) family dies in a road accident. While dying Raj Tarun's grandfather asks him to live life to the fullest. Raj Tarun follows his grandfather's words to the T. Raj Tarun decides to become president of his village. Unfortunately, his childhood friend Ravi Krishna gets killed during a village festival. Raj Tarun joins as a security guard in IT company. Why Raj Tarun moves to Hyderabad? What makes Raj Tarun work as a security guard even though he is loaded. How will he fall in love with Kashish Khan? To find out the answers, you have to watch the film.

Performance: Raj Tarun delivers a good performance be it in terms of dialogues or body language. Kashish Khan also delivers a fine performance. Ariyana, Ajay, Ravi Krishna and other supporting cast also carried the film on their shoulders. All of them have given their best to the film.

Plus Points:

Story

Screenplay

Background music

Minus Points:

Lack of comedy

Analysis: Anubhavinchu Raja story is not new to the audience. But, the director of the film has added a new flavor to the film with a few scenes. The film would have been better good with more comedy. Dialogues are well written by the director. The fights in cockfight festival is not uncommon. Most of the film is predictable. There is no thrilling element in the film

Verdict: Anubhavinchu Raja revolves around the story of how one can earn fame and name by doing things the correct way. The message through the film is "Live Life to the fullest" before it's too late.