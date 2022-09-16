Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Review, Rating

Sudheer Babu's much awaited film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali has opened in theatres. The film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The film is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and produced by Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers. Check out the review of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.

Plot: Naveen (Sudheer Babu) is a successful director. Naveen faces failure in his last film Missile. Naveen faces severe criticism for his directorial skills in the movie. He takes up a challenge to make his next film successful. Then, Naveen discovers Alekhya (Krithi Shetty). Alekhya is an ophthalmologist by profession, who hates movies. How does Naveen convince Alekya to do the film. Alekya's parents too are against movies. How do they react when Naveen approaches them to convince Alekya to work in his film? How Naveen brings Alekhya to the silver screen forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Sudheer Babu does a fine job as a film director. Sudheer Babu has managed to pick a new challenging role instead of his usual boy next door roles. Krithi Shetty has got a good role in the film. She has improved a lot since her debut film Uppena to her last outing Soggade Chinni Nayana. Kriti looks gorgeous in the film. Vennela Kishore's comic timing works only in a few parts. Rahul Ramakrishna, Sreekant, Avasarala Srinivas and a few others do justice to their roles.

Plus Points:

Interval bang

Climax

Minus Points:

Plot not compelling enough

Verdict: Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali offers nothing new