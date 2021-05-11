Want to Change Your SBI Branch? Here's How You Do it Online

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has announced a major relief for its customers.

If you have an SBI savings account and want to change the bank branch, you can do so using SBI's Online Banking services from the comfort of your own home. As a result, there is no need to go to the branch to complete this task.

In light of the Corona outbreak, the State Bank of India has made the entire procedure online.

"If you need help in transferring your account from one branch to another, then SBI has got your back. Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and Online SBI from the comfort of your homes and bank safe," SBI has tweeted.

Consider the following when changing your online bank branch:

Via Internet Banking, you can conveniently change the branch of your SBI account. You'll need the branch code of the bank where you want to move the account to. Enter the request to change the branch of your SBI savings account via internet banking. In addition, your mobile number should be registered with the bank, and you should begin using internet banking.

The following is a step-by-step guide to changing your SBI branch online:

1. First of all, log on to SBI's official website onlinesbi.com.

2. Click on the 'Personal Banking' option.

3. Click on User Name and Password.

4. After this, you will have a tab of e-service in front. Click it.

5. Click on Transfer Savings Account.

6. Select your account to be transferred.

7. Write the IFSC code of the branch you want to transfer the account to.

8. Check everything once and press the Confirm button.

9. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Fill it and then press Confirm.

10. After a few days, your account will be transferred to the branch you have requested for.

Remember to link your phone number to your bank account; otherwise, you won't be able to change the account without an OTP. In light of the corona outbreak, SBI has moved almost all of its services online, allowing consumers to avoid going to their respective branches and conduct banking transactions in the comfort of their homes.