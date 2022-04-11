VFS Global Reopens BKC Visa Application Centre Ahead of Peak Summer Season

VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, reopened its visa application centre (VAC) at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) ahead of the peak summer season and anticipated demand. The BKC facility is the second VFS Global VAC in Mumbai in addition to its current operational one at Urmi Axis Building, Near Famous Studio, Opposite Dr E Moses Road in Mahalakshmi. The visa service provider operates a network of 567 VACs across 17 Indian cities.

The BKC VAC at Trade Centre, First Floor, ‘G’ Block, would cater to visa customers bound to Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Hungary, Luxembourg, Poland, Norway, Slovakia, and Sweden. It would also cater to customers seeking attestation services.

For UK-bound travellers, additional visa application counters would be available at the BKC facility and the visa application centre in Mahalakshmi. The facility will also cater to France visa applications from April-end.

Spread across more than 36000 sq. ft, the BKC VAC is a large facility comprising 62 customer counters, air-conditioned waiting areas and optional services such as premium lounges and courier services for discerning customers.

“With the reopening of the BKC visa application centre in Mumbai, we want to ensure an enhanced visa experience for our customers. With more countries easing travel restrictions and resumption of regular international flights operations from India, we expect an increase in overseas travel this year, particularly from India. We also have some optional premium services such as Visa at Your Doorstep (VAYD) for customers who prefer personalised assistance such as completing the entire visa application process from a location of their choice.” said Pranav Sinha, Head South Asia, VFS Global.

BKC VAC location: Trade Centre, First Floor, ‘G’ Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Working hours: Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm.