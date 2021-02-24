South India Dominates Server Market With 40pc Share: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, India Server Market By Hardware (Blade, Rack, Tower), By Operating System (Linux, Windows, IOS, Others), By End User (IT & ITES, Government, Telecommunication, BFSI, Others (power & energy, Manufacturing ) By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026” the India Server Market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.27% from 2021-2026. Growth in the Indian server market can be attributed to the growing IT sector which indirectly is leading to a high scale of investment in data centers. Policies of government that are supporting the emergence of online portals for all the activities is one of the major reasons for expansion in the market.

India Server Market can be segmented based on Hardware, Operating System, End User, and Region. In terms of Hardware, the market is bifurcated into Rack, Blade, and Tower. In 2020, Rack server dominated the market, however, the blade is expected to grow at a higher rate. Based on Operating System, the market can be segmented into Windows, Linux, IOS, and Others. Windows Operating System currently holds the largest share and is expected to hold its dominance in the India server market in the forecast period too.

Based on the End User, the market can be segmented into Telecommunication, Government, BFSI, IT & ITES, and Others (power, energy, and manufacturing). IT & ITES held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to have the largest share over the forecast period. The government’s policies of shifting to online portals for all activities are showing a rapid growth in the forecast period in the server market in this segment. Digitalization in the BFSI sector makes it the third-largest revenue-generating sector after IT & ITES and Telecommunications.