ONLY MEAT To Expand Its Footprint

Hyderabad: City-based ONLY MEAT, a game-changer in the world of the meat market, is planning to expand its footprint by setting up new stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, thus taking its store count to 40 by the end of 2021 from two now.

With just a year in the game, ONLY MEAT has won hearts. Founded by Chaitanya Boyapati, Suman Gadde, and Anand Naara, Only Meat is the first modern meat retail chain in Hyderabad boasting of different kinds of premium quality meats all under one roof. It established two supermarket-style, franchisee meat shops at Puppalguda and Manikonda in Hyderabad. The brand is coming up with four new franchisees in Nallagandla, Kondapur, Chandanagar, and Kavuri Hills.

With the best of best, ONLY MEAT intends to soar high and expand its horizons far and wide - 40 stores across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada by 2021.

“We’ve always wanted to ensure a fulfilling, wholesome experience for all. Being in the industry, we realized women and children aren’t regular customers and are driven away by the ratchet stench and unhygienic situations. We wanted to change this - with Only Meat. We’ve all kinds of people coming in, young and old, women, children, every meat enthusiast, and that is what we aimed to achieve,” said Chaitanya Boyapati, co-founder, ONLY MEAT.

ONLY MEAT also provides hyper-local delivery services for a hassle-free experience. Orders can be placed in-store, website, or via a mobile application available for both Android and iOS.

Providing the consumer with the best quality is the end goal. ONLY MEAT breeds their chickens at top-notch environmentally controlled poultry farms which follow all the relevant ISO norms. They ensure that only the best quality, nutritious grains are fed helping the chickens grow naturally without the use of any steroids, antibiotics, or chemicals.

A one-stop-shop for all your protein needs, ONLY MEAT serves an array of fresh cuts! Fresh, succulent & hygienic chicken, mutton, fish, seafood (raw or ready to eat), dry fish, and eggs are sold every day, catering to every meat lover's whims and fancies!

Adding to their amazing portfolio, over 100 meat options, including 23 different kinds of fish to choose from they also sell over 120 different delicious sauces. Ready to eat meat delicacies like the hearty Paya, Shorbas, Soups will satisfy your instant cravings!

Pushing all buttons, ONLY MEAT also serves delicious Plant-Based Meat products for all those vegetarians out there.

Experimenting to reach perfection, it follows two store formats - a comparatively small and a large one with total space ranging from 700 Sq Ft to 1200 Sq Ft. Typical store investment would range between 25–35 lakhs.

The new franchise owners will also have financial support from leading banks.

The brand also plans to aggressively penetrate highly promising sources like the tier 2 and 3 towns.