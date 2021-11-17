Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025: Ken Research

The report titled “Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by Rise in Health Consciousness and Increasing Penetration of International Brands across the country” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fitness industry of Oman. The report covers various aspects including the Market Size, Current Penetration, Total Number of Establishment, Total Number of Active Members, Direct Economic Impact and Indirect Economic Impact, Socio Economic Implications, Consumer Preferences and Trends Analysis, Technological Disruptions, Major Trends and Development, Government Initiatives and COVID Impact. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue.

Oman Fitness Services Market

Oman fitness market contributes 0.2% of the GDP fascinated by new foreign players and regional expansion of the fitness clubs, gyms and centers. The expansion spreads across various systems like presence of gyms in universities, schools and hotels as well as across the major cities of the country. The market is currently placed in growth stage with strong possibility for further development at a faster pace with positive trends expected in the industry. Future growth is driven by increase in the average number of members involved and active members.

Analyzing the Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Oman

The fitness industry of Oman is highly influenced by growing awareness about better lifestyle and balanced diet. The country is facing a rising wave of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes, plus non-communicable diseases. The government is taking action to reduce these diseases and risk of chronic disease by introducing major schemes promoting better lifestyle and physical activity on a community level scale.

Commercial Gyms: Currently, most fitness brands in the market are positioned towards the mid-to-low end of the market, targeting the mass public. Entry of major fitness chains such as Horizon fitness followed by Flex fitness and Gold’s Gym are providing more attentive and personalized services focusing on specialized offerings to differentiate themselves and strengthen their competitiveness.

Hotels/Resorts: Majority of the Luxury Hotels and Resorts in Oman have well-equipped gyms offering special memberships to the public. A substantial number of facilities such as InterContinental Muscat, Hilton Salalah Resort have been opened in urban areas such as Muscat and Salah, thereby increasing the number of hotel-based fitness center establishments.

Schools/Universities: 18%-20% of the Universities in Oman have well equipped gyms in their campuses/hostels and charge a membership of $15-$20 per month separately and offer their services for the students who aspire for physical wellbeing thus promoting an active healthy lifestyle. These gyms are usually equipped with Cardiovascular Fitness Equipment’s (Treadmills & Elliptical machines), Strength Training Equipment (Free weight and weight machines, Resistance machines, Kettle bells & others).

Residential Townships/Compounds: Fitness Centers in Residential Compounds and Townships is a new concept in Oman with only a small number of them having a well-equipped gym in their compounds. Few of the apartments in Oman have fitness centers in the residential compounds offering a variety of equipment, amenities, classes and training options for the in-house residents. The middle class prefers to access these gyms in residential areas and communities since they provide opportunity to socialize, making them coveted with residential property.

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Oman

The fitness market has a ripple effect on other sectors such as fitness equipment industry, construction, real estate, apparel and footwear and technology. Sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules along with COVID19 outbreak have resulted a spike in the number of people working out from homes to avoid getting infected, thus fuelling the adoption of in-home fitness equipment. Fitness Machine, Exercise Equipment, Treadmill & Cardio Equipment are the bestselling equipment’s in Oman Fitness Equipment Market.

Assessment of the Socio-Economic Implications for Fitness Industry in Oman

Oman ranked 66 worldwide in Healthcare quality index. The generous healthcare budget of the country has also helped maintain this position in healthcare index. The exercise services provided through fitness centres provide preventative health benefits to customers, essentially reducing the incidence of chronic diseases attributable to physical inactivity. Assuming a significant percentage of the population affected with lifestyle diseases goes to a fitness centre, the estimated savings in direct health care costs from Oman’s fitness centres will be high in the country. The largest component of this saving arises from the avoided costs of cardiovascular disease in a year along with increase in workforce participation and increase in workforce productivity.

Oman Fitness Market Future Outlook and Projections

Oman is a country with strong and expansive infrastructure but still majority of population is high on the risk of chroni diseases. With the change in the attitude of public and strong push from the government, the fitness market in Oman is expected to experience double digit growth due to rapidly rising interest in all kinds of wellness-related behaviors and lifestyles accompanied by accelerating consumer spending. The offline fitness centers in Oman Health and Fitness market is expected to contribute majority of the revenue share with online fitness market anticipated to show a double digit growth of more than 16% CAGR in the forecasted year.