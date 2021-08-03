New Delhi: Committed to providing best-in-class connected car technology, MG Motor India today announced a partnership on the Internet of Things (IOT) space with Jio, India’s leading digital services provider. Establishing its position as an auto-tech pioneer, MG Motor India will provide seamless integration of IT systems enabled by Jio’s IoT solution in its upcoming mid-size SUV.

The association will enable robust new-age mobility solutions, underlining the marquee carmaker’s zeal to build futuristic mobility applications and facilitate magical experiences.

Jio, India’s largest integrated telecom service provider, will support automotive solutions designed to deliver an array of consumer and enterprise services. Customers of MG’s upcoming mid-size SUV will benefit from Jio’s widespread internet outreach, along with the highest quality connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas.

Jio’s new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware, software and connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and real-time telematics on the go as it brings the benefits of digital life to a vehicle and to people on the move.

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. This partnership will ensure our next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology.”

Kiran Thomas, Director & President, Jio said “Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our partnership with MG Motor India is another important step in that journey. Jio’s eSIM, IOT and Streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar”

Staying ahead of the innovation curve in the automobile industry, MG Motor has focused on auto-tech innovation since the beginning of its operations in India. The carmaker introduced many firsts to the Indian automobile industry and raised consumer demand for internet/connected cars, autonomous level one ADAS technologies and electric cars.

MG Motor India had begun its journey in India with the launch of the country’s first internet-connected car – MG Hector, followed by the pure electric internet SUV – MG ZS. It has also launched the Gloster with Level 1 Autonomous features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and other advanced features.