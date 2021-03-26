Laxmi Organic Lists With 20% Premium Over Issue Price; Gains Amid Tepid Market

Mumbai: Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd the only manufacturer of diketene derivatives in India with a diversified customer base and one of the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India; listed on the NSE at 155.50, 20% premium over its issue price. The scrip got listed at BSE at Rs. 156.20 per share, a 20.15% percent premium over its issue price of Rs 130.

The shares of the company at day end closed at Rs. 164.30 per share on BSE and Rs. 164.05 per share on NSE. The initial public offering was offered at a lower price band of Rs 129 per share and a higher price band of Rs 130.

As per BSE, the total quantity traded stood at 52.34 lakh shares with a delivery quantity percentage of 34.40%. Quantity traded and delivery percentage at NSE was approx. 6.38 crore shares and 35.02% respectively. Total Turnover (BSE+NSE) on Day 1 stood at Rs 1182.44 crore.

The Market Capitalization of the Company post today’s closing price stood at Rs. 4339.84 crore as per BSE and Rs. 4325.38 crore as per NSE.

The Rs 600 crore IPO, which was opened from March 15 to 17, had received 44.06 times bids, with the HNI quota (NII) receiving 217.62 times subscription, the QIB quota 175.43 times, and the retail quota 19.95 times.