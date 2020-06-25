NEW DELHI: In the wake of growing voices against racial stereotypes, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday said it will remove the word ''Fair'' from its popular skin care brand ''Fair & Lovely'', as part of a rebranding exercise.

It will also offer scholarships to women to help them pursue their education as part of its rebranding exercise.

It said it will embark on a journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty.

"Taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word 'Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and we expect to change the name in the next few months,” Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.

HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said that “in addition to the changes to Fair & Lovely, the rest of HUL’s skincare portfolio will also reflect the new vision of positive beauty”.

“In 2019, we removed the cameo with two faces as well as the shade guides from the packaging of Fair & Lovely and the brand communication progressed from fairness to glow which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin,” he added.

These changes were very well received by consumers, Mehta claimed.

HUL's parent Unilever announced the next step in the evolution of its skincare portfolio to "a more inclusive vision of beauty - which includes the removal of the words ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/lightening’ from its products’ packs and communication.

As part of this decision, the Fair & Lovely brand name will be changed in the next few months."

The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and the pack with the revised name will be available in the market in the next few months, he said.

Commenting on the move, Unilever President (Beauty & Personal Care) Sunny Jain said, “We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skincare brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty."

He further said, "We recognise that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this. As we’re evolving the way that we communicate the skin benefits of our products that deliver radiant and even tone skin, it’s also important to change the language we use.”

Several FMCG companies are concerned about their brands after 'Black Lives Matter’ protests across the globe. Recently, the US healthcare and FMCG giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has stopped the sale of its skin-whitening creams globally, including India.

Skin-whitening creams is considered to be a big market in India in the personal care segment and several FMCG players.