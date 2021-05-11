Fuel Prices Hiked: Check Rates in Your City

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel prices again on Tuesday, May 11th. This is the sixth-rate increase in as many months, dating back to May 4th, when the OMCs increased prices after keeping them swaying for 18 days. According to the IOCL website, petrol and diesel have increased in price by 27 and 30 paise per litre, respectively. This has led to the common man fuming at the price increase.

Many states' fuel prices have now surpassed the Rs 100 mark as a result of the recent hikes. Petrol prices have now surpassed Rs 100 per litre in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Petrol is sold for Rs 100.50 per litre at Parbhani in Maharashtra, Rs 102.70 per litre at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, and Rs 102.40 per litre in MP's Anuppur district.

Petrol prices in Delhi will cost Rs 91.80 per litre after the revised rates take effect on May 11, compared to Rs 91.53 on Monday. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 82.36 per litre in the National Capital, up from Rs 82.06 per litre on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 98.12 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 89.48, 31 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 91.92 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 85.20 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 93.68 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 87.25 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 91.80 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 82.36 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Bengaluru on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 94.85 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 87.31 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Patna on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 94.04 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 87.58 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Jaipur on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 98.20 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 90.93 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Lucknow on May 11th:

Petrol price: Rs 89.77 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 82.74 per litre