Arzooo Launches Marketplace Platform For Sellers As Part Of Its Mega Growth Plans

One of India’s fastest growing B2B retail platforms, Arzoo, is ready to add a new feather to its cap in the form of a B2B seller platform, Falcon. The new product has been designed to extend its platform to over 5000 consumer durable sellers so they can join the B2B wave to scale their business. Falcon is open to individuals or businesses who are distributors, wholesalers, large-format players, or OEMs to take their products to a larger offline market with zero distribution cost.

The seller platform is end-to-end tech-driven and based on all Do It Yourself (DIY) services. Sellers have to register on the Falcon platform with relevant details which will eventually create an order dashboard for their business where they can list their products and view and manage new orders from retailers. Arzoo’s logistics arm, Arzoo Express, manages the end-to-end logistics for every Falcon order, picking it up from the seller and delivering it to the buyer.

Falcon’s supplier management portal further amplifies information transparency as all suppliers are allotted a product ASN number (Arzoo Serial Number) and district level information to enable integration of every product at every customer level into the sellers'

Before launching the seller platform this week, Arzoo has been doing a pilot of the platform for the last 4-5 months, and during this phase of the pilot itself, sellers have done business of over 200 crores on Arzoo.

Arzoo states, "Arzooo’s core focus over the years has been growing retail stores, and the success storey of over 30,000 retail stores has encouraged us to extend the growth window to a larger seller ecosystem. Our seller platform is creating a whole new opportunity for everyone in the consumer electronics value chain to scale their business and the initial traction is overwhelming."